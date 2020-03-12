Rajya Sabha polls: BJP picks Indu Bala Goswami from Himachal, set to wrest seat from Cong

A resident of Gankheter village in Baijnath, Goswami is an arts graduate from the Himachal Pradesh University and started her political career in 1987, when she became an ABVP activist. (Twitter/BJP4Himachal) A resident of Gankheter village in Baijnath, Goswami is an arts graduate from the Himachal Pradesh University and started her political career in 1987, when she became an ABVP activist. (Twitter/BJP4Himachal)

The BJP Thursday named Indu Bala Goswami, a former president of the party’s state unit Mahila Morcha, as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh. She will file her nomination papers on March 13.

Goswami had resigned from the post of state BJP’s Mahila Morcha chief in July last year.

One of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Himachal will fall vacant as Vipolve Thakur of the Congress will retire from the Upper House of Parliament on April 9. The other two RS seats from the hill state are currently represented by BJP national president J P Nadda and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. Nadda’s term ends in 2024, whereas Sharma’s term will be completed in 2022.

The ruling BJP in the state is likely to wrest the Rajya Sabha seat from the opposition Congress with the voting scheduled to be held on March 26.

According to the state BJP, Goswami is currently a part-time non-official director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and also the director of a private school in Baijnath.

A resident of Gankheter village in Baijnath, Goswami is an arts graduate from the Himachal Pradesh University and started her political career in 1987, when she became an ABVP activist. She later served at various positions in the BJP Mandal Mahila Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP Mahila Morcha and the BJP’s state executive. She was the BJP’s state secretary from 2013 to 2016 and the state president of the Mahila Morcha from 2016 to 2019.

In 2017, she lost the assembly elections from Palampur to Congress’s Ashish Butail. According to the party, she has also been associated with NGO Gyan Pravah since 1998, which works towards the social and educational welfare of women and girls.

In the 68-member Himachal assembly, BJP has a total of 44 MLAs and two Independent MLAs are supporting it. The opposition Congress has 21 members whereas the CPI(M) has one MLA.

