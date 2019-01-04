Indrani, Peter were not happy with Sheena, Rahul’s relationship, tried to separate them in 2008: Witness

A friend of Peter and Indrani Mukerjea deposing as a prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder trial told the court on Thursday that both of them were unhappy with the relationship of Sheena and Rahul Mukerjea and had allegedly tried to separate them in 2008.

Advertising

Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, and Rahul, Peter’s son from his first marriage, were living-in together in Mumbai. The CBI claims that a conspiracy to murder Sheena was planned by Indrani, Peter along with others as they were unhappy about the relationship. Sheena was allegedly abducted and killed on April 24, 2012. The witness, however, said that Peter was unhappy with the relationship as he wanted his son, Rahul, to settle down at work first.

Pritul Sanghavi, a Mumbai-based man, told the court that he had come in contact with Indrani, a co-founder of INX Services Private Limited, in 2002, when one of his properties in Bandra was given to her on rent. He told the court that in 2003 he joined INX as a manager and went on to work at INX Media, till January 2009, when Indrani and Peter were the directors of the company. In 2009, he quit the job after Indrani told him that they were shifting to England.

Sanghavi told the court that he would regularly visit the residence of the Mukerjeas in Worli and had met Sheena, who had been introduced by Indrani as her sister, there too. “In 2008, I was told by Indrani to accompany her and Peter to Khar Danda, where Sheena and Rahul were staying, since it was close to my house. I went there with them but I did not meet Sheena and Rahul. That day, Indrani and Sheena went in one car and Rahul and Peter in another,” Sanghavi told the court. He further said that the next day he received a call from Indrani, who told him that she was not happy about Sheena and Rahul’s relationship.

Advertising

“She had explained to me that she was not happy about their relationship. Peter had also come with her as he was also not happy because he wanted Rahul to settle at work first,” Sanghavi told the court.

Lawyer Shrikant Shivade, representing Peter, sought further time to cross-examine Sanghavi. He also sought to defer the hearing on Peter’s bail plea, stating that the witness was “probably the only circumstance against Peter”, about which the CBI has relied on and opposed the bail. Sanghavi’s cross-examination will begin on Monday.