Indrani, Peter to file for divorce

INX Media co-founders Indrani and Peter Mukerjea will be filing for divorce before the family court in Bandra next week. The two, currently facing trial as co-accused for the alleged murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora, sought permission from the special CBI court on Friday to attend the proceedings before the family court on September 18.

Special Judge J C Jagdale said that since the two have decided to dissolve their marriage, “in the interest of justice” their plea to attend the proceedings is allowed. The court has directed the jail authorities to escort them to the family court at 11 am on Tuesday.

In their application filed before the court through advocates Gunjan Mangla and Amit Ghag, the two said they have to file a divorce petition through mutual consent. The plea further said that they will be required to attend joint proceedings before the family court in Bandra to affirm the divorce petition and undergo counselling as required under law.

The plea sought directions to jail authorities to make provisions to escort them to the court in Bandra from the respective jails they are lodged in. While Indrani is in Byculla women’s jail, Peter is at Arthur Road jail. They will be taken to the family court with police escorts. Sources said the two are finalising the division of their movable and immovable properties and the consent terms may be filed after the six-month statutory period before the marriage is dissolved. Among the properties are two flats at Marlow building in Worli, one of which was their residence, properties in Goa, UK and Spain, commercial properties in Lower Parel and bank accounts, jointly held by them.

In April, Indrani had sent a notice, through her advocate Edith Dey, to Peter in jail calling upon him to execute the “agreed amicable financial settlement”, stating that their marriage has been “irretrievable and there is no chance of reconciliation”, a fact acknowledged by both, the notice claimed. The divorce petition, through mutual consent, will also state that the two will amicably dissolve the marriage without allegations against each other and that they will make no other claims regarding movable and immovable assets owned by them after the divorce decree is passed.

Indrani had first told the court in January 2017 that she intends to divorce Peter. Indrani and Peter got married on November 8, 2002. The CBI claims that Sheena was murdered by Indrani, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in conspiracy with Peter on April 24, 2012.

