INX media case: Indrani Mukerjea appears before Delhi court as approver, says will depose facts truthfully

INX co-founder Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned approver, appeared before a Delhi court on Thursday in the INX Media case that involves Lok Sabha member and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram.

Mukerjea told the court that she will depose all the facts truthfully.

Indrani Mukherjea has appeared before a Delhi Court from Byculla prison. The court on interaction found that she gave her statement under section 164 crpc voluntarily and her own free will. She also told the court that she will depose all the facts truthfully @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) July 11, 2019

Earlier this week, the court of Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed the application of Indrani, who after giving a confessional statement, had approached the court to turn approver in the case.

In 2007, CBI had registered a case against Karti for irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. This was when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

In February 2018, Karti was arrested by the investigating agency in connection with the INX Media case. CBI officials had then said Karti was arrested for “not cooperating with investigations”.

Indrani is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in connection with the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.