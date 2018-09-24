Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, admitted to Mumbai’s J J Hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (Source: file/Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (Source: file/Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has been admitted to Mumbai’s J J hospital after she complained of headache, double vision and restlessness, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Earlier in June, Mukerjea was admitted to J J Hospital’s critical care unit after she complained of chest pain. She also underwent hospitalisation after being found in a “semi-conscious” condition in April. Hospital authorities had then said she overdosed on anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.

Mukerjea, who is lodged at Byculla Women’s Jail, and her husband Peter Mukerjea, who is also a co-accused in the murder case and lodged in Arthur Road Jail, have filed for divorce by mutual consent this month. The two have been married for 16 years.

The two attended a court-mandated marriage counselling session for nearly 45 minutes, first individually, then together and then again individually. As part of the procedure, they were told about the six-month period they would get to review their decision or they could go through with the divorce decree. The court will hear them next on March 25, 2019.

According to the consent terms, the two have equally divided the ownership of their homes in Spain, United Kingdom, Mumbai and Goa. They have also divided their finances of over Rs 4.95 crore and other accessories like watches, clothes, shoes, sunglasses etc.

Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled by Mukerjea in April 2012 and disposed of the body with the help of her driver in a forest area in the neighbouring Raigad district, police said.

Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime which came to light in August 2015.

Rai later turned an approver in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd