Indrani forged my Class XII certificate: Mekhail Bora

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Mekhail Bora, while deposing in his sister Sheena Bora’s murder case, claimed before court that his mother and accused Indrani Mukerjea, had fabricated his Class XII certificate.

Mekhail had earlier told the court that he had completed Class XII from the National Institute of Open School, but when asked by his mother’s advocate, Sudeep Pasbola, about the year in which he passed out, Mekhail said the certificate was fabricated. “Indrani had fabricated my Class XII certificate,” he told the court.

Mekhail also denied he was addicted to drugs. When asked about when he had last met Sheena, Mekhail said it was when she had attended a wedding in Guwahati in November 2011.

Sheena was murdered allegedly by Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in a conspiracy with her husband Peter Mukerjea on April 24, 2012.

Meanwhile, a CBI officer investigating the INX Media alleged corruption case in New Delhi, sought permission from the special CBI court hearing the Sheena Bora case to access cloned copies of mobile phones and hard disks belonging to Indrani, which were seized in the case.

The officer told the court that in the probe of the corruption case, where Indrani is an accused, the possibility of finding evidence on these seized items cannot be ruled out.

The court has directed the investigating official of the Sheena Bora trial to file his say.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App