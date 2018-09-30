Indrani admitted to hospital with hypotension, discharged

Indrani Indrani Mukerjea in police custody (File)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was on Saturday discharged from JJ Hospital for the second time this week after doctors observed that her neurological condition could be treated by medicines and she doesn’t need hospitalisation.

The former INX Media co-founder was admitted to the hospital Friday after she complained of headache and low blood pressure. “She has been diagnosed with hypotension and neurovascular problems,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent at the hospital.

The 45-year-old Byculla prisoner was admitted in the cardiac care unit. A team of cardiologist, neurologist, ENT, neurosurgeon and ophthalmology treated her. She suffers from twitching on the left side of face, facial weakness on left side, decreased hearing in left ear and pain over the left side. “It seems to be a neurological condition,” a doctor said.

On Saturday, Mukerjea underwent an MRI Test. “An audiometry test done to evaluate if hearing loss has happened was reported to be normal. A 2D echo test of heart also came normal,” a doctor said.

On September 24, Mukerjea was brought to the hospital after she complained of headache, restlessness and double vision. She has been referred to the hospital multiple times. While in June, she was admitted for chest pain, in April, Mukherjea was rushed to the hospital in a semi-conscious state after overdosing on drug benzodiazepine, an anti-depressant.

Earlier this month, she had sought bail on grounds of poor health. While rejecting her bail plea, the special CBI court had directed the jail authorities to ensure immediate medical assistance to Mukerjea at all times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App