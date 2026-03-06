Indore water crisis: Old pipeline no longer being used, new supply line now covers 70% of Bhagirathpura, corporation tells court

The report details a large-scale overhaul of the locality’s pipeline network, which previously extended over 26 km. Under a tender issued in 2022–23 for laying around 9.8 km of pipelines, the civic body had already laid 7.6 km by January 2025, and the remaining work has now been completed.

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has replaced significant portions of the water supply and drainage network in Bhagirathpura and restored piped water supply to 70% of the area, according to an interim status report submitted before the High Court on the progress of remedial works in the wake of the water contamination that claimed the lives of at least 23 people.

The report, submitted before the Bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, said the civic body has stopped using the old Narmada water supply pipeline and shifted to the newly laid infrastructure across the area.

“The use of the old Narmada water supply pipeline has been completely stopped, and water supply from the newly laid down Narmada pipeline has been restored to about 70% area of the Bhagirathpura locality,” the IMC said in the interim status report.