MLAs skip Indore water crisis meeting, minister quips: ‘Perhaps no problem in their areas’

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The meeting comes amid concerns over a weak monsoon in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the Malwa-Nimar region with Vijayvargiya saying rainfall this year was around 40% below average.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 05:32 AM IST
MLAs skip Indore water crisis meeting, minister quips: 'Perhaps no problem in their areas'MP's Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said warning signs of a water crisis could be heard already. (Express Photo)
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A meeting convened on Thursday by Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to prepare Indore for a looming water crisis saw a majority of elected representatives from the district stay away.

Vijayvargiya, who called the meeting to review water availability and draw up a contingency plan after below-normal rainfall, responded to questions about the absentees by saying: “Ask those who didn’t come, why are you asking me? It is festival season, too.”

When pointed out that only four of nine MLAs attended the session, he said, “Perhaps there is no water problem in their areas.”

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The meeting was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and BJP MLAs Madhu Verma, Mahendra Hardia and Ramesh Mendola.

Read | ‘Acid’, ‘dirty water’, ‘foul stench’: Before Indore deaths, complaints fell on deaf ears; bureaucracy kept pipes from getting fixed

The absence of several representatives was notable as the meeting was called to prepare for a potential citywide shortage rather than address a problem confined to a particular constituency.

The minister, however, did not publicly attribute their absence to political differences.

The Congress, though, latched on to this absence with its state president Jitu Patwari saying, “The country’s first Water Plus City, that is, our Indore is on the brink of a historic water crisis! But, Indore MLAs, who are proudly strutting about thanks to your (citizens’) votes, couldn’t care less.”

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Also Read | Contractor paid but water never reached homes, Jal Jeevan probe in Madhya Pradesh finds

The meeting comes amid concerns over a weak monsoon in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the Malwa-Nimar region.

‘Can already hear warning signs of a crisis’

Vijayvargiya said rainfall this year was around 40 per cent below average, raising the prospect of water shortages in the coming months. Indore normally receives around 38-40 inches of rain annually but had recorded 23.20 inches this year, according to figures discussed at the meeting.

“We can already hear the warning signs of a water crisis, and we must start preparing now,” Vijayvargiya said, urging residents to conserve water and asking officials to identify vulnerable areas “before the shortage becomes acute”.

The administration is considering measures including closer monitoring of borewells, water conservation campaigns, and arrangements for tanker supplies.

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The political backdrop of the issue is significant for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the state as well as the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The possibility of water shortages comes after the city’s drinking water system was at the centre of a major public controversy following the contamination incident in Bhagirathpura in December 2025, in which 15 residents died and hundreds were hospitalised.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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