MLAs skip Indore water crisis meeting, minister quips: ‘Perhaps no problem in their areas’

A meeting convened on Thursday by Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to prepare Indore for a looming water crisis saw a majority of elected representatives from the district stay away.

Vijayvargiya, who called the meeting to review water availability and draw up a contingency plan after below-normal rainfall, responded to questions about the absentees by saying: “Ask those who didn’t come, why are you asking me? It is festival season, too.”

When pointed out that only four of nine MLAs attended the session, he said, “Perhaps there is no water problem in their areas.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and BJP MLAs Madhu Verma, Mahendra Hardia and Ramesh Mendola.