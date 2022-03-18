scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

900 trees proposed to be cut in Indore to widen road

Indore Municipal Corporation official said that 10 per cent of the trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.

By: PTI | Indore |
March 18, 2022 1:36:36 pm
Nearly 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore — the cleanest city of India, a civic official has said. (Representational image)

Nearly 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore — the cleanest city of India, a civic official has said.

Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) garden officer Chetan Patil told PTI on Thursday that 10 per cent of these trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.

He said a stretch of around 5-km road from Bhanwarkuan crossing to Tejaji Nagar on the Indore-Khandwa road is proposed to be widened.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The official said nearly 900 trees on both sides of this busy road have been identified for felling to facilitate the widening work.

Patil said only 10 per cent of these trees would be transplanted elsewhere as the others, belonging to wild species, are not suitable for relocation.

He said transplanting a big tree costs around Rs 20,000.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement