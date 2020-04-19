Indore police inspector dies of cardiac arrest two days after testing negative for covid-19

Kumar tested positive again on April 13 but his last two reports on April 16 and 17 were negative. (Representational/PTI) Kumar tested positive again on April 13 but his last two reports on April 16 and 17 were negative. (Representational/PTI)

A police inspector in Indore, who was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection for nearly three weeks, died in the wee hours of Sunday.

Devendra Kumar, 44, had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on March 31 after he suffered respiratory failure. He tested covid-19 positive and was critical till April 10. He tested positive again on April 13 but his last two reports on April 16 and 17 were negative.

Director of Aurobindo Hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari, said Kumar’s condition had improved and the hospital authorities were planning to discharge him soon but he suffered cardiac arrest. Kumar was in-charge of Old Indore Police Station for more than two years.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced cash assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a job in the police department for his wife Sushma. Chouhan said the inspector lost his life in line of duty.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the police officer should be granted martyr status and the cash assistance to the family should be increased to Rs one crore.

