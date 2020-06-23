Indore admn invokes NSA against two for cow slaughter

National Security Act (NSA) against two people held for cow slaughter (File/Representational) National Security Act (NSA) against two people held for cow slaughter (File/Representational)

The Indore district administration on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people held for cow slaughter — the first such invocation of the stringent provision since the BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh three months ago.

On June 19, the Indore police chased Shahzad Mohammed Sattar, 30, and Shanid Shakil, 21, who were allegedly carrying meat on a motorcycle. While Sattar was arrested and the meat was seized, Shanil managed to escape. When a laboratory report confirmed that the meat was beef, the police booked them under Sections 5 and 9 of the Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act.

Superintendent of Police (East Indore) M C Jain told The Indian Express that Shanil was later arrested, and the district collector had confirmed his recommendation for slapping NSA against the two.

The duo will be sent to Bhopal central jail on Tuesday. Jain said they did not have criminal cases in the past but their offence was “severe”.

After the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus was imposed, the state has invoked the NSA on at least three instances against those who attacked health workers, police officials or sanitation workers.

