Indore house fire kills 7: EV charging point, LPG cylinder blasts suspected in pre-dawn tragedy

A pre-dawn fire, possibly triggered by an electric vehicle charging point and intensified by multiple LPG cylinder explosions, tore through a three-storey home in Indore Wednesday, killing at least seven members of a family and leaving three others critically injured.
The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of electric vehicle charging setups in residential areas.
The blaze broke out around 4 am in Brijeshwari Annex near Bengali Square, rapidly engulfing the building and trapping occupants inside.
Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Singh said initial findings suggest an explosion at or near an electric vehicle parked outside the house may have ignited the fire. Within minutes, the situation escalated as flames spread indoors, where around ten LPG cylinders were reportedly stored. Several of these cylinders exploded in quick succession, with responders witnessing multiple blasts between 4 am and 4:30 am, compounding the intensity of the fire and hampering rescue efforts.
Authorities suspect that electronic locking systems installed in the house may have turned fatal. A likely power failure during the incident is believed to have caused the locks to remain engaged, preventing residents from escaping.
“It appears the occupants were unable to exit as the electronic locks did not open,” Singh said, indicating that those inside were effectively trapped as smoke and heat filled the structure.
Fire tenders reached the spot swiftly, but entry into the building proved difficult due to thick smoke and repeated explosions. Rescue teams eventually forced access through an adjoining property, pulling out three survivors in the initial phase. Others, particularly those inside bedrooms, remained trapped for longer durations.
Six victims were taken to hospital unconscious and later declared dead, with officials confirming that smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. The deceased include Vijay Sethia (65), Suman (60), Manoj Pugalia (65), Simran (30), Tinu (35), Chhotu Sethia (22), and 12-year-old Rashi Sethia. Three injured—Saurabh Pugalia, Ashish and Harshit Pugalia—are undergoing treatment.
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The house belonged to Manoj Pugalia, a polymer trader, and investigators are also examining whether other inflammable materials stored on the premises contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The middle floor sustained extensive damage, and parts of the building have been declared structurally unsafe.
State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who visited the scene, said, “This tragic incident is alarming because the house caught fire while an EV was being charged. We have asked the police and administration to conduct a detailed investigation by a committee of experts to prevent a recurrence of this incident.” Along with the investigation into the incident, an SOP for EV charging will also be prepared, the Minister said.
“In light of the rising crude oil prices due to current geopolitical developments, there is a growing interest in electric vehicles. In such a situation, the fire that occurred during the charging of an EV serves as a caution for us,” he said.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More