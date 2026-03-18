Indore house fire kills 7: EV charging point, LPG cylinder blasts suspected in pre-dawn tragedy

A pre-dawn fire, possibly triggered by an electric vehicle charging point and intensified by multiple LPG cylinder explosions, tore through a three-storey home in Indore Wednesday, killing at least seven members of a family and leaving three others critically injured.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of electric vehicle charging setups in residential areas.

The blaze broke out around 4 am in Brijeshwari Annex near Bengali Square, rapidly engulfing the building and trapping occupants inside.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Singh said initial findings suggest an explosion at or near an electric vehicle parked outside the house may have ignited the fire. Within minutes, the situation escalated as flames spread indoors, where around ten LPG cylinders were reportedly stored. Several of these cylinders exploded in quick succession, with responders witnessing multiple blasts between 4 am and 4:30 am, compounding the intensity of the fire and hampering rescue efforts.