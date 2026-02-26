Indore family duped of Rs 1 lakh in ‘deepfake kidnapping’ video call scam

In what Madhya Pradesh police believe is the first known case of deepfake technology being used for criminal extortion in the city, a family in Indore was cheated of Rs 1 lakh after fraudsters staged a fake kidnapping through a morphed video call showing their minor son in distress.

The incident began when a Class X student did not return home after his tuition class. According to police, the family had earlier scolded the child, and when he remained untraceable for several hours, they lodged a missing person complaint at the local police station. In an attempt to locate him quickly, the family also shared the boy’s photograph and contact details on social media.

Later that evening, the family allegedly received a video call from unknown people who claimed they had kidnapped the child. During the call, the boy allegedly was shown on screen and appeared to be under threat.

The callers allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for his release and asked the family to transfer the money through a QR code. Believing the video to be genuine and fearing for the child’s safety, the family transferred the amount, police said.

The case took a dramatic turn the next day when the boy returned home on his own. He allegedly told his family that he had gone to a local temple for darshan and was never abducted. He also allegedly denied being harmed or threatened, prompting the family to alert the police about a possible cyber fraud, police said.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dantodiya said the case appears to be a sophisticated instance of cybercrime involving manipulated visuals. He explained that the “family was convinced because they saw what looked like their own child in the video call. Such videos can now be convincingly morphed using advanced technology”.

Dantodiya said the video showed the child being threatened, but preliminary findings suggest it was not a real kidnapping. Police have strong reasons to believe that deepfake technology was used to create the extortion video. He added that the crime branch has taken up the “investigation to identify those behind the fraud and to trace the digital trail linked to the QR code payment”.

The senior officer also issued a public warning, advising citizens not to blindly trust video calls or visual content received from unknown sources. He said people should verify such claims from multiple channels before making any payment, as cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting fear and new technologies to carry out frauds.