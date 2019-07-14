Indore: Cow vigilantes thrash two for allegedly transporting beef

While Madhya Pradesh is set to bring a bill to curb violence by gau rakshaks, another case of cow vigilantism was reported from Indore on Sunday.

Advertising

Right-wing activists and bystanders stopped a vehicle near Kesarbaug bridge in the morning and reportedly thrashed two persons for allegedly transporting beef. The third person in the vehicle managed to escape.

Inspector of Rajendranagar Police Station Sunil Sharma told The Indian Express that Nadim and Imran, both in their 20s, have been arrested for violating provisions of the state’s prohibition of cow slaughter act. He, however, said that the duo was unhurt. He said a local veterinary doctor has confirmed that the vehicle was carrying beef and other meat.

In a bid to crackdown on cow vigilantism, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on June 26 proposed a jail term of six months to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000-50,000 for those who engage in violence against anyone booked under the anti-cow slaughter Act.

Advertising

The Kamal Nath government cleared an amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004 — the anti-cow slaughter law passed by the previous BJP government — to include this provision.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Manoj Shrivastava had said the punishment will increase to minimum one year and maximum five years if a mob is involved in cow vigilantism. In case of repeat offenders, the jail term will be doubled.

The amendment also seeks to punish those who abet cow vigilantism by providing a jail term of one to three years. People who damage property of those charged under the anti-cow slaughter law will also be punished.