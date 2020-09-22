Indore: Covid victim’s corpse attacked by rodents, probe ordered

When the body was handed over to the family, they realised that parts of the corpse were eaten. (File)

The body of an 87-year-man in Indore, who had died of Covid-19, was on Monday handed over to his family with bite marks on his face and toes. Taking cognizance of the matter, Indore District Collector Manish Singh has ordered a magisterial probe under Additional District Magistrate Ajaydev Sharma.

The deceased, identified as Naveenchandra Jain, had died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the deceased’s grandson Chetan, Naveenchandra was rushed to the hospital about four days ago when his oxygen level was fluctuating. On Monday morning, the family was informed that he had died late on Sunday. However, when the body was handed over to the family, they realised that parts of the corpse were eaten.

Singh told The Indian Express, “We have ordered an inquiry to look into the matter. It is after this that the negligence, if any, on the part of the hospital will be established…”

Earlier in the day, former CM Kamal Nath, during the day-long monsoon session of the Assembly, urged the state government to set up a complaint cell for those dealing with such problems so that their problems can be directed to the state government officials.

