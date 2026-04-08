‘Vande Mataram’ row in Indore civic body: Congress councillor refuses to sing, suspended after uproar

The protests intensified after Aleem was heard shouting "tumhare baap mein dum hai toh kehalwalar dikao (if you have guts make me sing it)".

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 10:46 PM IST
'Vande Mataram' row in Indore civic body: Congress councillor refuses to sing, suspended after uproarThe incident occurred when Vande Mataram was played during the session. Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem refused to participate, citing religious grounds.
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Heated scenes were witnessed during the budget proceedings in the Indore Municipal Corporation Wednesday, after a Congress councillor refused to sing Vande Mataram, leading to her expulsion from the House.

The incident occurred when Vande Mataram was played during the session. Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem refused to participate, citing religious grounds. Her refusal triggered immediate protests from BJP councillors, who accused her of disrespecting the national song and began sloganeering inside the House.

Amid the uproar, Fauzia Sheikh Aleem said: “The Constitution nowhere mandates that everyone must sing Vande Mataram. It is voluntary, and no one can be compelled to sing it” when asked later why she refused to sing the song, Aleem said, “humare islam mein nai bol sakte (in our Islam you can’t say this)”.

The protests intensified after Aleem was heard shouting “tumhare baap mein dum hai toh kehalwalar dikao (if you have guts make me sing it)”. She also asked the chair to clarify the rules governing the singing of Vande Mataram and sought a reference to constitutional provisions. Officials present in the House were unable to immediately produce any rule making the song mandatory.

With BJP councillors continuing to demand action, chairman Munna Lal Yadav ordered her suspension for the remainder of the day and directed her to leave the House, holding her responsible for “disrespecting Vande Mataram.”

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav supported the action, stating, “Vande Mataram is our highest song. Such conduct will not be tolerated in the House”.

Leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey said, “Vande Mataram is supreme for us, for the entire country, and for the Congress party as well. What she did may be her personal view.” He added that the matter had been reported to state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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