‘Vande Mataram’ row in Indore civic body: Congress councillor refuses to sing, suspended after uproar

The incident occurred when Vande Mataram was played during the session. Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem refused to participate, citing religious grounds.

Heated scenes were witnessed during the budget proceedings in the Indore Municipal Corporation Wednesday, after a Congress councillor refused to sing Vande Mataram, leading to her expulsion from the House.

The incident occurred when Vande Mataram was played during the session. Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem refused to participate, citing religious grounds. Her refusal triggered immediate protests from BJP councillors, who accused her of disrespecting the national song and began sloganeering inside the House.

Amid the uproar, Fauzia Sheikh Aleem said: “The Constitution nowhere mandates that everyone must sing Vande Mataram. It is voluntary, and no one can be compelled to sing it” when asked later why she refused to sing the song, Aleem said, “humare islam mein nai bol sakte (in our Islam you can’t say this)”.