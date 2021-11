A safai mitra sweeps the road in front of an ‘I love Indore’ installation. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Indore has been ranked India’s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the central government. Surat has been named the second cleanest.

