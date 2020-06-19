Indore businessman invested in Dubai hotels, sent money to Pak: DGGI

An Indore court remanded the businessman in the custody of DGGI until June 22. (Representational Image) An Indore court remanded the businessman in the custody of DGGI until June 22. (Representational Image)

Accusing him of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 233 crore, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday alleged that Indore-based gutka baron Kishore Wadhwani invested money in the Dubai hotel industry and sent money to Pakistan.

An Indore court remanded the businessman in the custody of DGGI until June 22.

In his late 50s, Wadhwani, who also runs a newspaper and television channel, was arrested from a hotel in Mumbai on Monday. The agency produced him before a Mumbai court on Tuesday and got his transit remand until Thursday.

While seeking remand, special public prosecutor Chandan Airan told a JMFC court that Wadhwani claimed he was a resident of Dubai and produced documents in support. He said that besides sending money to Dubai and Pakistan, Wadhwani floated Balaji Trading Company. The agency argued that they need to question him at length and collect bank documents.

A lawyer who appeared for Wadhwani in Indore on Thursday said that his client had been taken into custody two days before his arrest was made official. The two lawyers said Wadhwani was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and severe sleep apnea.

