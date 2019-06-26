Indore: BJP MLA Akash, son of Kailash Vijayavargiya, attacks govt official with cricket bat

BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, attacked a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. In a video, Akash can be seen thrashing members of the anti-encroachment team that had reached to pull down a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound locality.

Armed with a cricket bat, the young legislator was seen chasing and beating up the staff that was on a drive to demolish dangerous properties in view of the monsoon.

The video shows Akash threatening the staff to leave the area within ten minutes or face consequences. The legislator had been called by residents of the area. Despite repeated attempts, Akash, his father and another Indore MLA Ramesh Mendola, a close confidant of the senior leader, were not available for comments.