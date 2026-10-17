Indore BJP mandal president booked for ‘pushing 15-year-old girl at garba event’

A POCSO case has been registered against Kamal Singh Chouhan, president of the BJP’s Jijabai Mandal in Indore, for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl out of a garba pandal after an argument over her entry to the venue. The incident, which took place on Thursday night at the Kankeshwari garba pandal in the city’s eastern area, was captured on video that has since circulated on social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Rajesh Dantodiya confirmed the registration of the case after the video came to the notice of the local police.

The video purportedly shows Chouhan confronting the girl near the barricades, grabbing her by the arm and repeatedly pushing her away as she objects to his behaviour. At one point, the girl is heard saying, “Mujhe haath mat lagana (Don’t touch me).” Chouhan is also heard telling her to move away from the spot.