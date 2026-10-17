Indore BJP mandal president booked for ‘pushing 15-year-old girl at garba event’

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The incident has prompted the Congress to demand action against Chouhan, questioning both the BJP's response and whether the police would act on the video.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalOct 17, 2026 07:30 PM IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Rajesh Dantodiya confirmed the registration of the case after the video came to the notice of the local police.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Rajesh Dantodiya confirmed the registration of the case after the video came to the notice of the local police. (Representational Photo)
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A POCSO case has been registered against Kamal Singh Chouhan, president of the BJP’s Jijabai Mandal in Indore, for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl out of a garba pandal after an argument over her entry to the venue. The incident, which took place on Thursday night at the Kankeshwari garba pandal in the city’s eastern area, was captured on video that has since circulated on social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Rajesh Dantodiya confirmed the registration of the case after the video came to the notice of the local police.

The video purportedly shows Chouhan confronting the girl near the barricades, grabbing her by the arm and repeatedly pushing her away as she objects to his behaviour. At one point, the girl is heard saying, “Mujhe haath mat lagana (Don’t touch me).” Chouhan is also heard telling her to move away from the spot.

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The girl had arrived at the garba event with her family and wanted to participate, but was denied entry. An argument then broke out between her family and people managing the venue. Chouhan allegedly joined the confrontation, during which he pushed the girl several times and eventually forced her out of the pandal, police said.

The incident has prompted the Congress to demand action against Chouhan, questioning both the BJP’s response and whether the police would act on the video.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Amit Chaurasia targeted Indore BJP president Sumit Mishra, asking whether the party would dismiss Chouhan as mandal president. Chaurasia said the girl had been pushed and manhandled at a garba pandal and questioned the BJP’s repeated claims about protecting girls in the state.

The BJP has sought an explanation from Chouhan. Party leader Deepak Jain told The Indian Express that he was summoned to the party office on Saturday and asked to explain his conduct. “After deliberations, we will announce what to do,” Jain said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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