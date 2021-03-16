Indore-based call centre raided for defrauding people, one arrested

The accused, who allegedly managed funds for the call centre, was brought to Ahmedabad on Monday, police said.

A team of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell conducted a raid on an alleged fraudulent call centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for targeting people and committing financial fraud by promising high interest on equity investments and arrested a woman. The accused, who allegedly managed funds for the call centre, was brought to Ahmedabad on Monday, police said.

According to the Cyber Crime Cell officials, Ahmedabad-based resident Aniruddhsinh Vaghela had submitted a complaint stating unknown persons, claiming to be representatives of an alleged Mumbai-based consultancy firm, Mehta Equities, had defrauded him of Rs 29.09 lakh.

“The victim had stated in October 2020, he was contacted by unknown persons claiming to be from Mehta Equities and promised him higher returns for investment in equities. The victim was contacted over the phone by a number of representatives and asked to deposit Rs 29.09 lakh. Later, when the victim did not get any return he went to Mumbai and realised that no company by the name of Mehta Equities existed. An FIR was then lodged in the case for fraud, criminal breach of trust and sections of the Information Technology Act,” an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said.

A team then raided a call centre in Indore and detained 31 persons working there. “Based on technical analysis, we raided a call centre and detained 31 persons. We found out that the main accused in the case is Vinayak Mehta who runs the centre where the accounts are managed by a woman, Shalu Goyal, a resident of Indore. We have arrested Shalu and brought her to Ahmedabad today. Further investigation is on,” said the official.