Indore-based businessman held for GST evasion worth Rs 233 crore

The agency has told a Mumbai court that the owners have said in their statements recorded under Section 70 of the CGST Act that Wadhwani controlled the units and was the ultimate financial beneficiary. (Representational) The agency has told a Mumbai court that the owners have said in their statements recorded under Section 70 of the CGST Act that Wadhwani controlled the units and was the ultimate financial beneficiary. (Representational)

Indore-based businessman Kishore Wadhwani has been arrested by the regional unit of the Directorate of GST Intelligence for alleged evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 233 crore.

The 55-year-old’s arrest from a hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday followed searches in Indore and Ujjain over the last few days. The searches led to the arrest of four owners of manufacturing units.

The agency has told a Mumbai court that the owners have said in their statements recorded under Section 70 of the CGST Act that Wadhwani controlled the units and was the ultimate financial beneficiary.

The agency said mobile phones, computers and laptops were seized from key persons and locations during investigation. The chat histories and various pictures of slips/kacchi parchi shared among individuals prima facie revealed tax evasion of more than Rs 233 crore and this has been corroborated by key persons, the agency said.

The Mumbai court granted transit remand till June 18 after the agency said Wadhwani went underground and was hiding in Mumbai. During a search at Wadhwani’s Indore residence, the investigating teams were allegedly attacked and this too was cited as a ground to seek remand. A separate FIR has been lodged in connection with the attack.

The officials of the agency and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had not reached Indore till late Wednesday. The agency has arrested Sanjay Mata, Vijay Nair, Ashok Daga, and Amit Bothra for supplying, dealing and selling huge quantities of different brands of paan masala, tobacco and raw material without issuing GST invoices under Section 132 (1) (a) (i) of CGST Act, 2017. It said they have also committed offences under 409, 467, 471 and 120 (b) of the IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.