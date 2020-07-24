Indonesian Defence Minister to pay three-day India visit

The Indonesian defence minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration. (Twitter/@prabowo) The Indonesian defence minister will hold talks with the Indian leadership to firm up the bilateral defence collaboration. (Twitter/@prabowo)

Indonesian Defence Minister Gen Prabowo Subianto will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Sunday, during which he will hold talks with the leadership here to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen Prabowo will be visiting India from July 26 to 28 and will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Monday, the Army said.

He will be also presented with a Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns on Monday, it said.



