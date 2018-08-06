Indonesia earthquake: Indians safe, informs Consulate

Follow Us:
The evacuation process of Indian tourists stranded in the earthquake-hit Indonesian island of Lombok is almost complete, the Consulate General of India in Bali has said.

The evacuation process of Indian tourists stranded in the earthquake-hit Indonesian island of Lombok is almost complete, the Consulate General of India in Bali has said. The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the US Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometres (6 miles) in the northern part of Lombok.

In a tweet, the Consulate confirmed that all Indians have been taken off the Gili islands and are safe. The Consulate on Sunday had issued a notice for the Indian tourists in the country to stay calm and follow safety instructions of local authorities.

The earthquake has caused a massive destruction in Lombok, killing at least 82 people. Tremors were also felt in the adjoining Bali, one week after another quake of 6.4 magnitude killed more than a dozen in Lombok. Thousands of homes were damaged and most people were killed by collapsing houses.

