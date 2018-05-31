Indo-UK home affairs dialogue: India seeks UK help in early extradition of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi

The Indian side brought up issues relating to Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi during the meeting. The Indian side brought up issues relating to Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi during the meeting.

India on Wednesday sought help of the United Kingdom for early extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL honcho Lalit Modi, and to locate diamantaire Nirav Modi, during the third Indo-UK home affairs dialogue here, officials said. The Indian Express had on May 29 reported on New Delhi’s agenda for the dialogue.

India also asked the UK not to allow British territory to be used by Kashmiri and Khalistani separatists for anti-India activities. “We have sought the help of authorities in the UK in extradition of our wanted persons. The process is on and everyone knows that because of our proactive action, Mallya had to go to a court in the UK,” said an official privy to the two-hour long meeting here.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the UK team was led by Patsy Wilkinson, second permanent secretary in the UK home office.

India also sought the UK’s assistance in extradition of alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Kapur and legal help in prosecution of 16 other alleged criminals.

Mallya, facing CBI and ED investigations, is accused of defrauding Indian banks of Rs 9,000 crore. He left India on March 2, 2016, and was arrested by Scotland Yard next year on an extradition warrant. Out on bail, he is fighting the extradition case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who left India early this year, are wanted by authorities for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,400 crore.

Lalit Modi left India after being charged with money laundering. During the dialogue, India also raised visa problems faced by its nationals, including delays in visas to students, the high amount charged for UK visas and the waiting period for tourist visas.

Matters related to the mutual legal assistance treaty and strengthening of intelligence-sharing mechanism were also taken up, another official said.

