Indo-Russian JV produces first batch of AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi, deliveries to Army soon

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, a joint venture of Russia and India, has started producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles at Korwa ordnance factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

“Korwa ordnance factory in Amethi has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles,” Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, said in a statement issued on Tuesday, adding that the deliveries to the Indian Army are expected to begin soon.

“The factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles. In addition, the joint venture will enable export of its products to other countries,” Mikheev said.

Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec, said Russia and India are linked by strong partnership relations.

Rostec State Corporation is Russia’s largest defence manufacturing company. Rosoboronexport is part of Rostec.

“With the launch of production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India’s defence and law enforcement agencies,” Chemezov said, adding that the model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability and high-performance characteristics and it is one of the best assault rifles in the world.

The joint venture targets 100 per cent production of AK-203 rifles in India. The Rosoboronexport statement said that in future, the company may also increase the output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.

Last week, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said the first batch of 5,000 AK-203 rifles will be delivered to the force by March. He said 70,000 rifles will be delivered to the Army in 32 months where the indigenous content will be in the range of five to 70 percent. After that, the completely indigenous AK 203 will be made available to the Army, he had said.

Over 6.1 lakh AK-203 assault rifles will be made in India with technology transfer from Russia under a deal worth over Rs 5,000 crore signed between both the countries in December 2021.

As per the statement, the AK-200 assault rifles have retained all advantages of the traditional AK scheme: reliability, durability and ease of maintenance.

Rosoboronexport said that Russia and India continue to implement military-technical cooperation projects and their current and future programmes are focused on technological cooperation, including joint ventures in the form of licensed production and joint R&D projects.

“Rosoboronexport aims to cooperate on terms of transfer of technology put forward by the Indian side and in accordance with the Make-in-India initiative,” it said.