Indo-Russia partnership: RVNL targets June 2026 to roll out first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype

The Ministry of Railways awarded the contract to manufacture Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to three companies. (Image: Kinet Railway Solutions)

Vande Bharat Sleeper train: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has targeted to roll out the first Vande Bharat Sleeper prototype by June 2026. Speaking during the Q3FY26 Earnings Conference Call, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmad said that work on the Vande Bharat Sleeper project is progressing very well.

He added that the RVNL-led joint venture is set to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets. “Vande Bharat is a very prestigious project for us also and railways. So we are manufacturing 120 train sets. And right now, our work is going on as per the planned progress. Our first milestone will be to give the prototype to the railways.