Indo-Pacific must be free, open, inclusive region, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with ASEAN leaders in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with ASEAN leaders in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

ASSERTING THAT Indo-Pacific must be a “free, open and inclusive” region, India on Thursday said there was an imperative need for eschewing protectionism and avoiding return to great power rivalries.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, delivering the keynote address at the ‘Delhi Dialogue’ in the presence of 10 delegation heads of ASEAN countries, said a common, rules-based order must be followed in the region that takes into account the equality of all, irrespective of size and strength. Her remarks come amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

“Our vision of the Indo-Pacific not only involves physical inter connectivity but also entails building bridges of trust, based on mutual respect, giving due regard for sovereignty and territorial integrity, consultation, transparency, viability and sustainability,” Swaraj said. She said there was imperative need for eschewing protectionism and avoiding a return to great power rivalries.

“The Indo-Pacific must be a free, open and an inclusive region. We must follow a common, rules-based order, that takes into account the equality of all, irrespective of size and strength. It should allow use of common spaces on sea and in the air,” Swaraj said at the 10th edition of the dialogue whose theme was ‘Strengthening ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation’.

