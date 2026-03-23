Indo-Nepal rail link: Detailed Project Report ready for Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project

Indo-Nepal rail project: The Ministry of Railways has completed the Final Location Survey (FLS) and prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project. The 136-km-long new rail line project will further improve the connectivity between the two nations and promote economic growth and development.

On April 7, 2018, the governments of India and Nepal issued a joint statement to expand rail connectivity, agreeing to construct a new electrified railway line, funded by India, linking the border city of Raxaul in India with Kathmandu in Nepal.

Indo-Nepal rail service

In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on March 20, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Pashupatinath Dham is located outside India in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nearest Railway station is Raxaul, which is well connected with railway network. Final Location Survey of Raxaul (India)-Kathmandu (Pashupatinath) new line (136 Km) has been completed and Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared.”