Indo-Nepal rail link: Detailed Project Report ready for Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project

Indo-Nepal rail project: The Ministry of Railways has completed the Final Location Survey (FLS) and prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project. The 136-km-long new rail line project will further improve the connectivity between the two nations and promote economic growth and development.
On April 7, 2018, the governments of India and Nepal issued a joint statement to expand rail connectivity, agreeing to construct a new electrified railway line, funded by India, linking the border city of Raxaul in India with Kathmandu in Nepal.
In a written statement in Rajya Sabha on March 20, 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Pashupatinath Dham is located outside India in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nearest Railway station is Raxaul, which is well connected with railway network. Final Location Survey of Raxaul (India)-Kathmandu (Pashupatinath) new line (136 Km) has been completed and Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared.”
The Union Minister added that once the DPR is prepared, the project’s sanction requires consultations with various stakeholders, including state governments, along with necessary approvals such as appraisal by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance.
“As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines depends upon appraisals and approvals by various stakeholders,” Vaishnaw said. The Railway Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha.
Last year, India and Nepal exchanged Letters of Exchange (LoE) to amend the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit. This agreement will facilitate the movement of rail-based freight, including bulk cargo, between Jogbani in India and Biratnagar in Nepal.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More