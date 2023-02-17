scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Indo-Japan joint military exercise ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’ from today

The troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force are participating in the exercise that will last till March 2.

Over 500 people killed in Chennai road accidents last year: Traffic police dataThe exercise will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian and Japanese troops. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Indo-Japan joint military exercise ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’ from today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The armies of India and Japan will conduct the fourth edition of joint military exercise, ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’, at Camp Imazu in Japan’s Shiga province from Friday. The military drill that will last till March 2 will help them know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness, the Army said in a statement Thursday.

“The scope of this exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain,” the Army said.

The Indian contingent arrived at the exercise location on February 12.

The troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance interoperability in planning and execution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

It said that the joint exercise will enable the armies from the two countries to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations under a UN mandate, in addition to developing interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies.

“The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level,” the statement added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, and basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets.

Advertisement

The exercise will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian and Japanese troops, furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This annual training event with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations against the backdrop of the current global situation, the Army said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 14:10 IST
Next Story

What is frontotemporal dementia, the brain disorder Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with?

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close