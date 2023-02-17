Indo-Japan joint military exercise ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’ from today

The armies of India and Japan will conduct the fourth edition of joint military exercise, ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’, at Camp Imazu in Japan’s Shiga province from Friday. The military drill that will last till March 2 will help them know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness, the Army said in a statement Thursday.

“The scope of this exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain,” the Army said.

The Indian contingent arrived at the exercise location on February 12.

The troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance interoperability in planning and execution.

It said that the joint exercise will enable the armies from the two countries to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations under a UN mandate, in addition to developing interoperability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies.

“The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level,” the statement added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, and basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets.

The exercise will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian and Japanese troops, furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This annual training event with Japan is crucial and significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations against the backdrop of the current global situation, the Army said.