Indo-French dialogue on bilateral defence cooperation concludes in Paris

Against the backdrop of growing ties between India and France, the 20th edition of India-France Joint Staff talks concluded in Paris on Wednesday. The two-day talks focused on new initiatives in bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening defence engagements, the government said on Thursday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The India-France Joint Staff talks is a forum established to enhance defence cooperation between the nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels.

“The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism and strengthening ongoing defence engagements,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal B Manikantan, assistant chief of integrated staff, Int-C (military cooperation), headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and Brigadier General Eric Peltier, head of bilateral cooperation, South/Staff Headquarters.

This comes close on the heels of India and France inking a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy in February during Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to France. The roadmap aims to forge a common vision of ocean governance based on the rule of law and cooperate on sustainable and resilient coastal and waterways infrastructure.

The roadmap scope will encompass maritime trade, the naval industry, fisheries, marine technology and scientific research, ocean observation, marine biodiversity, marine ecosystem-based management and integrated coastal management, marine ecotourism, inland waterways, cooperation between competent administrations on civil maritime issues, marine spatial planning as well as international law of the sea and related multilateral negotiations.

“India and France intend to make the blue economy a driver of progress of their respective societies while respecting the environment and coastal and marine biodiversity. Both countries aim to contribute to scientific knowledge and ocean conservation and ensure that the ocean remains a global common, a space of freedom and trade, based on the rule of law,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

“India and France nurture a high-quality dialogue on maritime security, which enables them to raise strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific. This partnership marks a significant step-forward in India-France cooperation for maritime security,” the ministry had added.

In a telephonic conversation held in January 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed on keeping in touch and enhancing all-around strategic cooperation between India and France, including in the areas of defence.