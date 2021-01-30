Indo-Bangla Cattle smuggling: 3 officers dismissed, 12 others transferred since September: BSF Spl DG

BSF had dismissed three of its officers from service and transferred a dozen others since September last year in connection with the trans-border cattle smuggling case. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) had dismissed three of its officers from service and transferred a dozen others since September last year in connection with the trans-border cattle smuggling case, Special Director General of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

“Three senior officers have been dismissed, 12 have been transferred. Every document and piece of information sought by the CBI has been shared (with it),” Singh told reporters in Kolkata.

On the TMC’s allegation that the BSF was threatening people in border areas to vote for “a particular party” in the upcoming Assembly polls, he denounced the claim as “not true”.

“Let me know the instance and person involved, we’ll take action. Till now, we haven’t been told anything. We are a professional force and don’t indulge in all this. Anyone involved in this will not be spared,” said Singh, adding that the BSF has zero tolerance to corruption.

BSF Commandant Satish Kumar was arrested by the CBI in November last year after he was allegedly found involved in the cattle smuggling case. The case exposed a nexus between BSF officers, customs officials and racketeers.