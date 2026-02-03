Individual taxpayers biggest beneficiary of tax deductions claimed on political donations

Since fiscal 2021-22, individuals and the HUF taxpayers have overtaken the corporate in claiming deductions on account of contributions given to political parties.

Tax deductions claimed on political donations by individual, corporate and non-corporate taxpayers are projected to result in a revenue impact of Rs 3,126.12 crore in the financial year 2024–25, showing their support for poll funding in the year that witnessed the general elections to Lok Sabha.

The Statement of Revenue Impact of Tax Incentives under the Central Tax System given in the Union Budget 2026-27 shows that the projected revenue impact on account of deductions claimed on political donations by all three categories of taxpayers was projected to increase by 13% to Rs 3,126.12 crore in 2024-25 as compared to Rs 2,766.47 in 2023-24.

Among the three categories of taxpayers, individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) taxpayers claimed the most tax benefits of Rs 1,995.04 crore for deductions on account of contributions given to political parties under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act during financial year 2024-25, up from Rs 1,765.52 crore in the preceding fiscal.]