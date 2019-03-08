Indiscipline not to be tolerated: UP CM on clash of lawmakers

A day after BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi rained blows with his shoe on Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel following an argument over names on foundation stones for projects, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party. “BJP is a disciplined party. Serious action will be taken against those responsible. Indiscipline in the BJP will not be tolerated at any cost,” Adityanath said while speaking at an event in Lucknow.

Tripathi and Baghel appeared before state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal Thursday evening to present their side. BJP minister in charge of the district Ashutosh Tandon, who was present in the meeting when the incident took place Wednesday, has been asked to submit a report. “The state president met both Tripathi and Baghel Thursday evening separately. Both of them presented their sides and concerns in connection with Wednesday’s incident,” said a party office bearer.

The fracas, videos of which surfaced on social media, erupted at a meeting in the district collectorate comprising not just senior administration and police officers but also Tandon who attempted to stop the fight.

Minutes after the incident, Baghel’s supporters gathered outside the collectorate demanding action against the MP. Police even had to lock Tripathi in a room after Baghel’s supporters tried to force their way into the district office and were eventually pushed out by police using batons. The protest was called off Thursday morning following a directive from the state president.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday at the Khalilabad police station against unidentified persons for creating ruckus at the collectorate office and damaging government property.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, station house officer of Khalilabad, said that the case was registered under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 427 (mischief causing damage) along with sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act on the complaint of a collectorate employee.