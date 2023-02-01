scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Indira, Rajiv assassinations not martyrdom but ‘accidents’: Uttarakhand minister

Recalling the moments when he was informed about the assassination of his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and father (Rajiv Gandhi) over phone calls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Monday said the inciters of violence will never understand that pain.

Uttarakhand minister on Gandhi assassinationJoshi, who is the state's Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Sainik Kalyan, also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the smooth conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/@ganeshjoshibjp)
Listen to this article
Indira, Rajiv assassinations not martyrdom but ‘accidents’: Uttarakhand minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi on Tuesday said martyrdom is not the monopoly of the Gandhi family and the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were “accidents”.

“I pity Rahul Gandhi’s intelligence. Martyrdom is not Gandhi family’s monopoly. India’s struggle for Independence saw the martyrdoms of Bhagat Singh, Sawarkar and Chandra Shekhar Azad. What happened with the members of the Gandhi family were accidents. There is a difference between accidents and martyrdom,” Joshi said.

“But one can speak only according to the level of one’s intelligence,” he told reporters in reply to a question about the Congress leader’s concluding speech at the end of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Opinion |Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar: The walk ends, a journey begins

Joshi, who is the state’s Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Sainik Kalyan, also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the smooth conclusion of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee
Risks to growth: Entrenched inflation and depreciating rupee

“The credit goes to the Prime Minister. If the Article 370 had not been abolished under his leadership and normalcy had not returned to Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi would not have been able to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chawk. BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had unfurled the tricolour at Lal Chawk when violence was at its peak in J&K,” Joshi said.

Political Pulse |‘There will be a second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, with Rahul Gandhi… Cong will be on the field throughout this year’: K C Venugopal

Recalling the moments when he was informed about the assassination of his grandmother and father — former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — over phone calls, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday said the inciters of violence will never understand that pain.

“Those who incite violence – like Modiji, Amit Shahji, the BJP and the RSS – will never understand this pain. The family of an Army man will understand, the family of the CRPF personnel who were killed in Pulwama will understand, Kashmiris will understand that pain when one gets that call.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:09 IST
Next Story

Why Samsung Galaxy S23 series will find users even if it’s boring

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close