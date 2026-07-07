Convention centre, museum: Nod sought for work at Indira Point

From a fortified lighthouse to a convention centre and museum, the Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships at Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) has sought clearance from the Andaman and Nicobar Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Environment Ministry to undertake protection and development work at Indira Point, India’s southernmost location, on Great Nicobar Island.

Official documents reviewed by The Indian Express show the proposed work falls in the ecologically sensitive Island CRZ (ICRZ)-1A and ICRZ-IVA categories.

Under ICRZ-1A, no development activity is permitted except for certain specified purposes such as eco-tourism and the construction of roads and roads on stilts — and, in exceptional cases, for defence, strategic purposes and public utilities, subject to detailed impact assessment. Under ICRZ-IV, several activities, including land reclamation, bunding and control of erosion, are permitted and regulated.