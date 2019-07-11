CBI raids lawyer Indira Jaising’s residence, office in Delhi, Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids across the residences of Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with a foreign funding case.

Advertising

The agency also held raids at offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Grover, for the alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) rules.

Officials, however, did not provide any details of locations where the searches are going on.

Grover was booked by the agency for alleged FCRA violations in receiving foreign aid.

Advertising

When contacted by PTI, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the “midst” of it (searches).

Lawyers Collective had earlier denied all charges levelled by the CBI.