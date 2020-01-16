Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala: Sanjay Raut

Raut later said that he thought Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala as a leader of the Pathan community to which he belonged. (File) Raut later said that he thought Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala as a leader of the Pathan community to which he belonged. (File)

Arguing that the Mumbai underworld had lost most of its influence these days, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that there was a time when even late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to visit a don like Karim Lala.

At a function where the Lokmat Group honoured outstanding journalists from Pune, Raut was asked about his days as a crime reporter for a local publication in Mumbai and his experiences of covering the underworld. “(Underworld don) Haji Mastan used to visit Mantralaya and was treated as an honoured guest. Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala. those were the days of the underworld dons. Today Mumbai is not like that,” said Raut. Karim Lala, one of the most notorious names in Mumbai underworld, was known to operate liquor dens, gambling and extortion rackets for close to two decades.

Raut later said that he thought Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala as a leader of the Pathan community to which he belonged.

“I don’t think she met him because he was an underworld don. Lala was a respected figure in the Pathan community. Therefore, Pathans across the country used to come and meet him. And so did leaders and prominent personalities,” Raut said, claiming even Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had met him. The MP said he was aware that he was likely to be misinterpreted for his remarks on Indira Gandhi. “I have high regard for Indira Gandhi,” he added.

