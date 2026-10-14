Centre removes Indira Gandhi’s name from three pension schemes

Launched in 1995, the NSAP is a key social welfare scheme that provides pensions to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities. (Image generated using AI)

The Centre on Wednesday announced the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years with a total outlay of Rs 53,428 crore, and the renaming of the programme and its sub-schemes, dropping former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s name from three of them.

A decision of this effect was taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official statement said, the Union Cabinet has “approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for Continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with total outlay of Rs. 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31”.