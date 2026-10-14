Centre removes Indira Gandhi’s name from three pension schemes

3 min readOct 14, 2026 08:00 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday announced the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years with a total outlay of Rs 53,428 crore, and the renaming of the programme and its sub-schemes, dropping former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s name from three of them.
A decision of this effect was taken during the meeting of the Union Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
An official statement said, the Union Cabinet has “approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for Continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with total outlay of Rs. 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31”.
It has also made a revision in the eligibility criteria, coverage and rate of assistance for divyangjan pension. The pension schemes for old aged and widows and family benefit schemes will continue in their existing form.
Launched in 1995, the NSAP is a key social welfare scheme that provides pensions to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.
Currently, the NSAP covers five schemes – Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), and the Annapurna Scheme.
As per the statement, the NSAP will now be known as Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana, IGNOAPS has been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana, IGNWPS as the Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana, IGNDPS as the Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana, and National Family Benefit scheme as the Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana.
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The Centre has increased the amount of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana only, while no increase has been made for the old and widow pension schemes.
Under the Divyangjan pension scheme, a beneficiary in the age group of 0-79 years will receive Rs 375 – up from Rs 300 currently, while beneficiaries in the age group of 80 years and above will get Rs 625 – up from Rs 500 at present.
“The criteria for benchmark disability under the scheme will be 40% against 80% at present…Minimum age criterion for the disability pension will now be since birth…Pension schemes for old aged and widows and family benefit scheme will continue in its existing form,” the statement said.