PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Saturday, October 31, 2020
"Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 31, 2020 8:43:27 am
The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her.”

