Indira Gandhi Chair for environmental sciences to be set up in NIAS, Bengaluru

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust on Wednesday signed an MoU with the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru to set up the Indira Gandhi Chair for Environmental Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi recounted initiatives taken by former PM Indira Gandhi in the realm of science and technology.

Calling her “one of the builders of modern India”, Singh said, “Her tenure as the leader of this country over 16 years in two separate phases saw a great transformation within our country and in our neighbourhood.”

