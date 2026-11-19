Congress leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 109th birth anniversary on Wednesday, sharing messages on social media in remembrance of the country’s first woman prime minister, who was assassinated in 1984.

Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted, “Happy Birthday, tigress! There will never be another like you.”

Happy Birthday, tigress! There will never be another like you ❤️ https://t.co/mucY1NoOF4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2026

PM Modi also paid tribute to the former prime minister, saying, “Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal described Gandhi as a leader who devoted her life to the country. In a post, he recalled her role in the nationalisation of banks in 1969, the Green Revolution and the 1971 war, saying she had demonstrated courage and resolve in protecting India’s interests.

“Indira ji taught us that India’s unity is protected by courage, not by fear,” Venugopal said, adding that she remained revered by millions of Indians decades after her death.

Today is the 109th birth anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, a daughter of India who gave this nation her whole life and then her last breath. She never believed India’s strength came from the powerful few. In 1969, when she nationalised the banks, India’s poor and downtrodden got access to the financial system. She oversaw the implementation of the Green Revolution that made sure a nation once dependent on foreign grain could feed its own children. And in 1971, when the world’s most powerful nations tried to dictate terms, she stood firm and changed the map of South Asia. Indira ji taught us that India’s unity is protected by courage, not by fear. She did not bend, and she did not run. She was a true patriot, one who is still revered by crores of Indians decades after her tragic death. We pay our homage to this great leader, and renew our pledge to walk the path she showed us. Joined INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji in offering our tributes to Indira ji at Shakti Sthal this morning. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 19, 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Gandhi, describing her as a symbol of courage, struggle and strong leadership.

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“She sacrificed her life to protect the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty,” Kharge said, adding that her dedication, contributions and decisive leadership would continue to inspire generations.

A separate post said that Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal earlier in the day.

अदम्य साहस, संघर्ष और सशक्त नेतृत्व की प्रतीक, भारत की ‘लौह महिला’ एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी जी की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। देश की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन न्योछावर कर दिया। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण, योगदान, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और निर्णायक नेतृत्व सदैव हमारी प्रेरणा बना रहेगा। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 19, 2026

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, recalling her role in India’s political, economic and institutional development.

“From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India’s space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones,” he said, adding that her contributions remained an important part of India’s post-Independence history.

Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India’s history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India’s space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones. As we remember her journey in public life, we also recognise the mark she left on India’s political landscape and its development trajectory. Her contributions remain an important part of India’s post-independence history, and her memory will continue to be remembered with respect. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 19, 2026

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan remembered Gandhi as a leader of courage and conviction. He also extended wishes on National Integration Day.

“May we always stand united in spirit and purpose,” Satheesan said.