IndiGo’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight makes emergency landing following a tyre burst

The pilot of flight 6E361, A320 requested an emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (Representational Image) The pilot of flight 6E361, A320 requested an emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. (Representational Image)

A major air mishap was averted after an IndiGo Airlines flight bound for Ahmedabad, reported a tyre burst while taking off from the Mumbai airport Wednesday evening. The pilot of flight 6E361, A320 quickly requested for an emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which was immediately approved by the Ahmedabad ATC.

In response to the pilot’s request, emergency procedures were initiated at the Ahmedabad airport and the aircraft was accorded full priority. The flight, carrying a total of 185 passengers, landed safely at the Ahmedabad airport at 7.21 pm. The passengers on board were unhurt as the plane made an emergency landing.

The higher authorities took cognizance of the matter and ordered a detailed inspection of the aircraft, which was parked at Ahmedabad airport.

Following the inspection and a change of the wheel, the aircraft will be cleared for further flight, the Airlines said. It further assured that there shall be no impact on flight operations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd