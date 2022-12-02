scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

IndiGo’s Kannur-Doha flight diverted to Mumbai due to technical glitch

The airline said the flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak. (Reuters/Representational)

An IndiGo plane flying from Kerala’s Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport here on Friday due to a technical issue.

The airline said the flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

“The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft for their onward journey,” it said in a statement.

According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:27:38 pm
Next Story

Measles outbreak in Mumbai highlights chinks in vaccination record-keeping process

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close