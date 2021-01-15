IndiGo staffer’s killing: Cops probe business angle

IndiGo executive Rupesh Singh also worked as a liasioner for contractors and it is being investigated if he was targeted by someone whose business interest was hurt because of him, police sources have told The Indian Express.

Singh (38) was shot dead on Tuesday outside his residence in Patna. The Opposition has targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

“Singh was well connected with important people in politics and bureaucracy and would work as a liaisoner between contractors and people with influence in energy, water resources and rural works departments. We are trying to find if he was targeted by anyone whose business interest was hurt,” said a police source.