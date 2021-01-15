scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

IndiGo staffer’s killing: Cops probe business angle

Singh (38) was shot dead on Tuesday outside his residence in Patna. The Opposition has targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna | Updated: January 15, 2021 1:02:42 am
The Opposition has targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

IndiGo executive Rupesh Singh also worked as a liasioner for contractors and it is being investigated if he was targeted by someone whose business interest was hurt because of him, police sources have told The Indian Express.

Singh (38) was shot dead on Tuesday outside his residence in Patna. The Opposition has targeted the Nitish Kumar government over the incident.

“Singh was well connected with important people in politics and bureaucracy and would work as a liaisoner between contractors and people with influence in energy, water resources and rural works departments. We are trying to find if he was targeted by anyone whose business interest was hurt,” said a police source.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement