IndiGo staffer killed in Patna: One held, cops say murder over road rage

The police said they arrested Rituraj Kumar, who told them Rupesh had beaten him up after hitting his two-wheeler in November .

Patna Police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the murder of IndiGo Airlines’ Patna station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh in January. The police said Rupesh’s killing was the fallout of a road-rage incident that took place last November.

Rupesh had been shot dead in the parking lot of his apartment block in Punaichak, Shastri Nagar, in Patna.

The police said they arrested Rituraj Kumar, who told them Rupesh had beaten him up after hitting his two-wheeler in November near Patna airport. Officers said the accused then used his stolen bike to track Rupesh’s movements. “On the evening of January 13, Rituraj, along with three others, chased Rupesh’s car from the airport and shot him once he stepped out,” said a senior police officer.