scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

IndiGo staffer killed in Patna: One held, cops say murder over road rage

Rupesh had been shot dead in the parking lot of his apartment block in Punaichak, Shastri Nagar, in Patna.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Updated: February 4, 2021 1:06:30 am
Patna indigo manager killed, Patna indigo staff murder, Patna crime, Bihar news, indian expressThe police said they arrested Rituraj Kumar, who told them Rupesh had beaten him up after hitting his two-wheeler in November .

Patna Police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the murder of IndiGo Airlines’ Patna station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh in January. The police said Rupesh’s killing was the fallout of a road-rage incident that took place last November.

Rupesh had been shot dead in the parking lot of his apartment block in Punaichak, Shastri Nagar, in Patna.

The police said they arrested Rituraj Kumar, who told them Rupesh had beaten him up after hitting his two-wheeler in November near Patna airport. Officers said the accused then used his stolen bike to track Rupesh’s movements. “On the evening of January 13, Rituraj, along with three others, chased Rupesh’s car from the airport and shot him once he stepped out,” said a senior police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement