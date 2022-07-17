IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect enroute from Sharjah, news agency ANI reported.

The aircraft is currently being examined at the Karachi airport. IndiGo is planning to send another flight to Karachi to fly the stranded passengers.

This was the second such instance in two weeks where an Indian airline was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi. Last week, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

Earlier, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The DGCA is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, they said.