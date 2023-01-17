scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

IndiGo passenger accidentally opened plane’s emergency exit in Dec; aircraft took off from Chennai after checks

A senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

The DGCA official said that by mistake, the Right Hand emergency exit was opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on ground. (file)
Listen to this article
IndiGo passenger accidentally opened plane’s emergency exit in Dec; aircraft took off from Chennai after checks
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli.

A senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

“The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure,” it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

The DGCA official said it appears that by mistake, the Right Hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on ground.

“The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised,” the official added.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:08 IST
Next Story

Messi greater than Maradona, says Argentina coach Scaloni

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close