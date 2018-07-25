IndiGo passenger detained in Srinagar over hijack scare

Following the incident, the crew on the flight informed the security manager on the plane, who contacted the anti-jacking unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police and handed over Kumar to them. (Picture for representation purpose) Following the incident, the crew on the flight informed the security manager on the plane, who contacted the anti-jacking unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police and handed over Kumar to them. (Picture for representation purpose)

A passenger aboard an IndiGo airlines’ Chandigarh-Srinagar flight was detained on Tuesday after he triggered a hijack scare.

The passenger, Lakhwinder Kumar, a resident of Punjab, allegedly stood up and shouted that the “plane has been hijacked” soon after the flight landed at Srinagar International Airport.

Following the incident, the crew on the flight informed the security manager on the plane, who contacted the anti-jacking unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police and handed over Kumar to them.

“We were told that when the flight landed, he (Kumar) told the crew that plane has been hijacked,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinagar Airport Bashir Ahmad said. “The crew have submitted a written application about the incident and we detained him (Kumar) and handed him over to the local police.” No case was registered against him.

Police officials at Budgam’s Humhama police post, where Kumar is under detention, said the passenger had claimed that he was playing a prank on his friends, who were travelling with him.

“He told us that he had come to the Valley for Amarnath Yatra,” a policeman said. “He said, he had boarded the plane for the first time and was excited. He claimed that he was joking with his friends about the hijack.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App